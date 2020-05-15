Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Short Interest Update

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 5,480,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.65.

In other news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,523.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,411 shares of company stock worth $3,622,196. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $147,267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $68,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,048,000 after purchasing an additional 448,348 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 905,164 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 431,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $140,283,000 after purchasing an additional 430,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $108.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.90.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

