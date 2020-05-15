AKO Capital LLP Sells 24,290 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AKO Capital LLP cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,290 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.9% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $183,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,798,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,066,000 after buying an additional 91,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,896,820,000 after buying an additional 69,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,382,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,932,742,000 after purchasing an additional 37,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet stock traded up $14.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,370.84. 1,016,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,420. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $921.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,243.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,327.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

