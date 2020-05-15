Akroma (AKA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $9,016.25 and $5.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.88 or 0.02092654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00071730 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

