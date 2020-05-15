Albemarle (ALB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Albemarle (NYSE: ALB):

5/12/2020 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $49.00 to $59.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $67.00.

5/11/2020 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Albemarle’s adjusted earnings for the first quarter beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales missed. The company is expected to gain from its actions to boost its global lithium derivative capacity. Also, it should gain from the synergies of the Rockwood acquisition. The company also remains committed to deliver incremental returns to shareholders. However, the Lithium unit is facing headwind from weak pricing and volumes. The coronavirus outbreak is expected to continue to hurt lithium demand over the near term. The company’s Bromine Specialties unit also faces headwind from weakness in certain markets and weak expected orders in the second quarter. Lower FCC volumes are also hurting its Catalysts unit. Albemarle also faces headwind from unfavorable currency translation. Its high debt level is another matter of concern.”

5/11/2020 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $90.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $98.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Albemarle for the first quarter of 2020 have been going down over the past month. The company is expected to gain from its actions to boost its global lithium derivative capacity. Also, it should gain from the synergies of the Rockwood acquisition. The company also remains committed to deliver incremental returns to shareholders. However, the Lithium unit is facing headwind from weak pricing globally. The coronavirus outbreak is also expected to hurt lithium demand over the near term. The company’s Bromine Specialties segment also faces headwind from weakness in the automotive market and weak expected orders in China in the first quarter. Disruptions due to coronavirus is also likely to impact the supply of raw materials from China. Albemarle also faces headwind from unfavorable currency translation.”

4/29/2020 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $99.00.

4/16/2020 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/9/2020 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $70.00 to $49.00. They now have a “cautious” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $108.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $100.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Albemarle is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $96.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $118.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,276,000 after purchasing an additional 213,238 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,441,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,371,000 after acquiring an additional 158,215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,582,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,584,000 after acquiring an additional 120,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,455,000 after acquiring an additional 104,863 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV grew its holdings in Albemarle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,109,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

