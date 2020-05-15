Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,037,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Albemarle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 89,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Albemarle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 359,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Albemarle from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra dropped their target price on Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.74.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,720.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $59.71 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

