Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Albemarle worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,276,000 after buying an additional 213,238 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,441,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,371,000 after buying an additional 158,215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,462,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,838,000 after buying an additional 205,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,495,000 after buying an additional 61,418 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,109,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,431,000 after buying an additional 37,597 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albemarle from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Albemarle from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.74.

NYSE:ALB opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.00. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

