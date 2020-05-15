Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises about 0.9% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.18% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $30,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,151,000 after acquiring an additional 662,920 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $644,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,179,692.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $451,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,809,961.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,125 shares of company stock worth $9,576,648 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.43. 1,804,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,600. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.07. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.20%.

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

