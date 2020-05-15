Alexco Resource Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,175 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 720% compared to the average volume of 387 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXU. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Alexco Resource by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 45,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alexco Resource during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Shares of Alexco Resource stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,877. Alexco Resource has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.81.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.