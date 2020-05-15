Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.6% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $309.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,320.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

