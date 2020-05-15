Alibaba Group (BABA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alibaba Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $201.30 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $503.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

