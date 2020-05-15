Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $201.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.36. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

