Alkermes (ALKS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/30/2020 – Alkermes had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

4/29/2020 – Alkermes had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Alkermes had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Alkermes had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Alkermes was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/2/2020 – Alkermes had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Alkermes had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ALKS stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,216. Alkermes Plc has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Alkermes Plc alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes Plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Nancy Wysenski bought 6,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $138,314.20. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $347,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,094.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,250 shares of company stock worth $4,701,938 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,878,000 after purchasing an additional 152,571 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after buying an additional 378,556 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,969,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.