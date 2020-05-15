Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,546,000 after buying an additional 39,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,080,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth about $112,339,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $70,398,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.75.

Alleghany stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $458.04. 5,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.19 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $426.87 and a fifty-two week high of $847.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $704.74.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 37 EPS for the current year.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

