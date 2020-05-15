AllSafe Market Capitalization Achieves $428,408.48 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. AllSafe has a market cap of $428,408.48 and $1,124.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

