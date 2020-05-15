Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 124,800 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.70% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $7,148,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 883,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 468,061 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,656,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,069,000 after buying an additional 418,449 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 957,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 339,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 186,124 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 23,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $876.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $416.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.14 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Also, CEO Paul Black acquired 33,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $243,913.26. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

