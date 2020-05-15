Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) is Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Mountain Road Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 268.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the period. Allstate comprises 11.5% of Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,000,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Allstate by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,977,000 after buying an additional 1,105,269 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,830,000 after buying an additional 118,787 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Allstate by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,609,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,750,000 after buying an additional 66,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,573,000 after buying an additional 133,397 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.38. 2,437,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,417. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.33.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $273,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,693,675.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $676,271.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 662,238 shares of company stock valued at $67,098,664. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

