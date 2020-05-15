Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,575 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Allstate worth $64,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,000,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Allstate by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,977,000 after buying an additional 1,105,269 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,830,000 after acquiring an additional 118,787 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,609,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,750,000 after purchasing an additional 66,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,573,000 after buying an additional 133,397 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $94.16. The stock had a trading volume of 44,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.33. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $273,807.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,252 shares in the company, valued at $33,693,675.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 662,238 shares of company stock worth $67,098,664. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

