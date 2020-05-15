Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is First Manhattan Co.’s 7th Largest Position

First Manhattan Co. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $316,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,382,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,932,742,000 after purchasing an additional 37,260 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 547,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $636,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 210,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $25,143,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $6.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,356.13. 1,582,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,237.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1,326.90. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.