Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.8% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $25,143,127.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total transaction of $41,932.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,626.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,353.39. 1,123,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,845. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,237.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,326.90. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $921.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

