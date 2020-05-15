Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 142.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $25,143,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total transaction of $41,932.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,626.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,356.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $921.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,243.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,327.38. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

