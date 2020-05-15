Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) SVP Daniel Earl Smith Acquires 1,000 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $11,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PINE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 83,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,695. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

PINE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

