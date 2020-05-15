Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,268 W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB opened at $47.40 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

