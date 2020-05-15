Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,978 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Ameresco worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 542.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRC opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47. Ameresco Inc has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $26.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $212.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Ameresco Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,221.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,783,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,146,421.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

