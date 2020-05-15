Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Nordson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.14.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $162.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $180.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.96 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.