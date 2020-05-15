Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,427 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

APLE stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.02. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,522,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

