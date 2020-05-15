Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTV opened at $55.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $83.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $9,621,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,809,291.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $1,082,019.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,617.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,387 shares of company stock worth $10,862,435. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.77.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

