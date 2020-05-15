Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,884 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,266,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 33,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.48. Evergy has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

In other Evergy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $116,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,280 shares of company stock worth $841,276. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

