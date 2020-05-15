Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 8,057 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Targa Resources worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRGP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $14.19 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRGP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Targa Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.52.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.