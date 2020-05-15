Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 107,300 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,284,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 593,172 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,854,000 after purchasing an additional 616,426 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,037,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 128,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 838,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 186,976 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 837,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 106,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

In other New Mountain Finance news, insider James Stone bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 199,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,921. 9.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMFC. ValuEngine raised New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. National Securities upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on New Mountain Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

NMFC stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 36.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.09%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.