Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Oyster Point Pharma worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the first quarter worth about $700,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OYST opened at $30.01 on Friday. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $747.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.29. As a group, research analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OYST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oyster Point Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oyster Point Pharma from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oyster Point Pharma from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

