Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Akero Therapeutics worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1,410.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKRO stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AKRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

