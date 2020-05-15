ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALSMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALSTOM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ALSTOM/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ALSTOM/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALSTOM/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. 191,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,387. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ALSTOM/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $5.33.

ALSTOM/ADR Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

