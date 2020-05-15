Alta Capital Management LLC Has $125.88 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 754,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,545 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 5.4% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $125,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,169,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,028,787. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.88. The firm has a market cap of $584.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total transaction of $41,341.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 212 shares in the company, valued at $45,177.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,742 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,845 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.30.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

