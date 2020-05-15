Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Director Kimberly Alexy Sells 464 Shares

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Director Kimberly Alexy sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $56,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kimberly Alexy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Kimberly Alexy sold 4,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $626,520.00.

AYX stock traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.95. 1,767,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,298. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,510.00, a P/E/G ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Alteryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $160.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.74.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Alteryx from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,757,000 after purchasing an additional 355,514 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 349,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,214,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

