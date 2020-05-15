Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,060,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 10,300,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ally Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 779,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,152,000 after acquiring an additional 68,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 401,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 133,990 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $36.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $53.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

