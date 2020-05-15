Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) to Issue $0.84 Quarterly Dividend

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.84 per share on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Altria Group has raised its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Altria Group has a payout ratio of 78.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Altria Group to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.3%.

Shares of MO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.59. 12,564,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,867,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

