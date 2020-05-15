AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMADY. UBS Group raised AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Get AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:AMADY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.11. 79,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,733. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $69.18. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.14.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analysts expect that AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.