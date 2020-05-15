Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.83.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amarin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amarin from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Aegis raised their price target on shares of Amarin from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Amarin by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,055,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,233 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Amarin by 41.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,116,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,092 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter worth about $3,493,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $18,046,000. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,437,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.17 and a beta of 2.83. Amarin has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

