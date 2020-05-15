Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Glynn Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Glynn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.8% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,388.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1,191.50 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,197.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,948.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

