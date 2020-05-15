Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $2,416,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% in the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,388.85 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,191.50 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,197.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,948.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.