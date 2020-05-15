Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.7% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,388.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,191.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,197.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,948.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rowe increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

