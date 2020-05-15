Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,388.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,197.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,948.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00. The company has a market cap of $1,191.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

