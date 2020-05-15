Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.8% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $741,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,687 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,098,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,388.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,197.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1,948.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,191.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.