American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Airlines Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,330.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,215 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.76. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $34.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.