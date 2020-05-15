American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.89. 82,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

