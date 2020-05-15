American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

NYSE AEP traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.43. 8,013,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,067 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,814 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,553,710,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,306,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,199,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,067,000 after acquiring an additional 838,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,802,000 after acquiring an additional 629,160 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

