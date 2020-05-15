American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

AEP stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $78.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,013,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,242. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,067 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,814. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $2,553,710,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $80,306,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $73,199,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,067,000 after acquiring an additional 838,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,802,000 after acquiring an additional 629,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

