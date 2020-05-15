American International Group Inc. Acquires 3,105 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,355,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,063,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,654 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,003,000 after acquiring an additional 556,316 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,176,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35,508 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 452.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,191,000 after acquiring an additional 716,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,074,000 after acquiring an additional 484,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAR opened at $114.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.07. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $150.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.78.

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

