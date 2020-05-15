American International Group Inc. Buys 17,128 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 67.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 63.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Hologic from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hologic from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

Hologic stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

