American International Group Inc. Buys 5,112 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,285 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SVB Financial Group worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 13,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 22,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $173.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.21 and a 200-day moving average of $217.34.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $44,636.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,877.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,790 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.93.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

